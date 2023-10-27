The emotion in the faces of greyhounds was what drew Dudley's Eliza Daly to the breed and prompted her to take on 18-month-old Duke as a foster dog.
Duke will be among about 30 greyhounds available for adoption at the GAP [Greyhounds as Pets] Adoption Centre at Wyee on Saturday.
The event, dubbed "Howl-o-ween", will have "a spooky twist" with staff and dogs dressed in Halloween costumes.
A GAP statement said volunteers and greyhound experts will provide "insight into the breed's gentle and loving nature".
"The greyhounds that come through our program have been behaviourally assessed for suitability as a pet and have often undergone foster care."
Mrs Daly and husband Harrison have a golden retriever named Peggy, but felt like they had enough space and "a lot of love to give another dog".
But they were realistic, knowing that "a dog is a 10- to 15-year commitment".
"We were tossing and turning about getting a second dog, but weren't quite ready to commit to two dogs long-term," she said.
"We felt strongly about at least trying to get a dog out of the shelter."
They thought the high-energy Peggy would complement Duke well.
"Peggy was a little bit scared at first, but after a few hours they instantly started playing," she said.
"They have a really sweet relationship. They love each other. It showed us that greyhounds can get along with all types of dogs."
Having gotten to know the breed, she said "they're really affectionate and low maintenance dogs".
"They require very little walking and exercise. They're happy to lay on the couch with you. And they're usually quite good to have around the house."
Duke was never a racer.
"Some dogs don't have that racing drive, which is OK," she said.
"Duke has been with GAP for most of his life."
He was the Dalys first greyhound.
"We've always seen them around. I feel like people either think they're cute or are turned away by them.
"We think they're super cute. They have heaps of emotion in their faces."
Mrs Daly said the aim was for Duke to be adopted on Saturday, but they would be "happy to continue fostering him".
"We love having him in our home. We see our role in Duke's life as getting him ready for pet life. I feel like Duke is ready.
"He's experienced cafes, markets, the beach, and he's come in contact with all different types of animals.
"He's conquered the stairs and the car. He's ready for pet life."
Saturday's event runs from 9am to 2pm.
