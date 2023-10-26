AN UNLICENSED driver has been refused bail after police allege he dodged a random breath test and led them on a pursuit through Wallsend, ran a red light and crashed into two cars.
In Newcastle Local Court on Thursday, the court heard that Tye Lenton, 23, was already on bail at the time of his arrest.
Lenton's lawyers offered bail conditions similar to those he was already under, however the police prosecutor said he had "no confidence" those conditions would stop Lenton from re-offending.
"We believe we have a strong case in that he was observed by police to run from the vehicle and was located with the owner of the vehicle's property in his pocket," police prosecutor Sergeant Hall said.
"... given the serious nature of this offending it's likely a full time custodial sentence is on the cards.
"My submission is that engaging in police pursuit while unlicensed, going through red lights and ultimately ending in a collision with a member of the public is of grave concern to the court given he was on bail already at the time."
Police allegedly tried to pull Lenton over for a random breath test on Newcastle Road at Wallsend about 6.55am on Wednesday.
When the Volkswagen Polo allegedly failed to stop, police launched into a pursuit, following the car to the intersection of Metcalfe and Thomas Street at Wallsend where it crashed into a car on the intersection before rolling into another.
Lenton's lawyer indicated that a plea of guilty would be entered on the next occasion and the court heard that the police were still waiting on blood alcohol test results before potentially laying further charges.
Magistrate Cheetham said that according to police evidence, Lenton was under the influence of illicit substances and alcohol at the time and was going 80kmh in a 60kmh zone.
"There appears to be a strong prosecution case which is consistent with the offer to plead guilty," he said.
"Alarmingly, when police saw him in the driver's seat, he started running from the scene for 300m before he was handcuffed and found with a stolen card from a previous vehicle in his pocket.
"He then told police he had taken methamphetamine and cannabis before the pursuit commenced."
Magistrate Cheetham said Lenton had a lengthy criminal history and pointed out he had not complied with previous bail conditions.
The drivers of the two other cars did not report any injuries to police.
Lenton was taken to John Hunter Hospital for medical assessment before being transported to Waratah Police Station.
He was charged with driving dangerously in a police pursuit and failing to stop; not giving particulars to other drivers; goods in custody suspected stolen not motor vehicle; and never licensed person drive vehicle on road.
Lenton will face court again on November 9, he is yet to enter any pleas.
