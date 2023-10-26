Newcastle Herald
Melbourne Cup hopes on the line for Kris Lees-trained Cleveland

By Craig Kerry
Updated October 26 2023 - 7:34pm, first published 7:30pm
Trainer Kris Lees wants to see Cleveland show his best form on Friday. Picture by Simone De Peak
Newcastle trainer Kris Lees believes Cleveland will need to show sharp improvement in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup (2500 metres) on Friday night if he is to add to the Hunter presence in the Melbourne Cup (3200m).

