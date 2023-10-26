Melbourne Cup hopes on the line for Kris Lees-trained Cleveland

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees believes Cleveland will need to show sharp improvement in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup (2500 metres) on Friday night if he is to add to the Hunter presence in the Melbourne Cup (3200m).
Hunter-based syndicators Australian Bloodstock, two-time winners of the Melbourne Cup, secured a third runner in the November 7 showpiece at Flemington when Ashrun finished second in the Geelong Cup on Wednesday.
Needing a top-three effort to pass the cup's ballot clause, Ashrun rose to 23rd in the order of entry to join Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained stablemate Gold Trip and another Australian Bloodstock-owned qualifier, the Mick Price and Michael Kent jnr-prepared Lastochka, in the race.
Australian Bloodstock won the $8.4 million cup last year with Gold Trip, which was third in last Saturday's Caulfield Cup and is set to run at Moonee Valley this Saturday in the Cox Plate (2040m) before defending his title. He was a $5 second favourite with TAB for the cup.
Cleveland, sitting 24th in the order, will gain a start in the cup but Lees said the six-year-old Irish-bred import needed to show he was up to the challenge on Friday in the $750,000 lead-up.
The Camelot stallion carries the colours of seven-time Melbourne Cup-winning owner Lloyd Williams, and connections will press on to the main event only if they feel he can be competitive.
"They know the style of horse it takes to win one, of course, but whether we go down that path, we'll see after tomorrow," Lees said of the Williams family.
"He's got to improve a fair bit, I'd suggest, to get to a Melbourne Cup. I don't think we need the practice.
"He needs to be running well there [at Moonee Valley], but it's a good money race in its own right, so hopefully he'll run very well."
Cleveland has had four starts without a win for Lees since coming to his stable from Irish trainer Joseph O'Brien following his Sydney Cup (3200m) failure in April.
He finished fourth, two and a half lengths away, in the Premier's Cup (2000m) before a ninth in the Newcastle Cup (2300m) and sixth in the group 1 Metropolitan (2400m). He was second at his most recent start when beaten 2.71 lengths by Land Legend in the $500,000 St Leger (2600m) at Randwick two weeks ago.
A $7.50 TAB chance, he has gate nine on Friday with top jockey James McDonald, who rode him in the St Leger, in the saddle again.
"He's at Moonee Valley for the first time, so who knows, but McDonald was happy to stay on, so that's always a positive, and then after the race we'll decide which path he takes from there," Lees said.
"The [St Leger] winner took off around them and kept going, and it was very impressive, running a track record. I still thought Cleveland raced well, but he still had his chance all the same.
"He's been racing OK, but I'd like to get a win with him."
Cleveland was $101 in early Melbourne Cup markets.
Lees also has Kalapour still in the cup hunt at 37th in the order. He will run in the Lexus Handicap, which offers the winner the last spot in the cup, at Flemington on November 4.
Newcastle trainer Mark Minervini is also aiming Raging Bull at the Lexus. The recent buy, formerly trained by David Payne, was a fast-finishing second in a benchmark 88 handicap (2000m) on Saturday at Randwick. He sits 39th in the cup order.
