We've watched people stand in laneways deeply touched by the work, starting conversations with those around them, reaching out to bring family and friends to see the collection. We've seen people revisiting exhibitions over and over again to soak it all in, to feel it all. We've welcomed difficult conversations about inclusion, racism, ageism, discrimination, funding and our approach whilst installing and de-installing the work. We've received loads of message and solid feedback that reminds us of the importance of this work. We're also seeing recognition within the photographic community, like our inclusion in the Head On Photo Festival. We sense that the broad value of the work is being acknowledged.