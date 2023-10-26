Newcastle Heraldsport
Home/Sport/Racing

Pat Parrelli's Best Ever in the mix for Goulburn Fireball

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 26 2023 - 7:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pat Parrelli. Picture Maitland Greyhounds
Pat Parrelli. Picture Maitland Greyhounds

North Rothbury trainer Pat Parrelli believes Best Ever will improve again for the Fireball final at Goulburn on Friday after gaining the one box.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Racing
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.