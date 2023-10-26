Pat Parrelli's Best Ever in the mix for Goulburn Fireball

North Rothbury trainer Pat Parrelli believes Best Ever will improve again for the Fireball final at Goulburn on Friday after gaining the one box.
Best Ever was a half-length second to Clare A Chance in heats of the 350-metre series last week after jumping from box two. He drew one better for the $25,000-to-the-winner final and Parrelli was confident about his chances.
"The owners are rapt and I'm really happy with him because he's finally drawn that box we want," Parrelli said. "I think he will go good, he's a good, honest dog.
"I think he will go a little better than last week because the one dog actually took his run not far out of the boxes. He was going to go around him but the one dog moved out and baulked him a tad. I don't think that will happen tomorrow with him having the one box. He should come out and go all right."
Best Ever has won seven of his past 10 starts, breaking the Muswellbrook 336m record along on the way. He has had box one only twice across 14 starts.
"I'm just pretty stoked because he's drawn a box for the people who own him, who are all Newcastle people," Parrelli said. "After he broke the track record at Muswellbrook, I just felt he deserved to go up against some better class dogs."
Nangar Jim (Joe McFadyen) and Canya Smurfette (Michelle Lill) are Hunter hopes in the Goulburn Cup on the card.
