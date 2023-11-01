Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

TINTA at Belmont launches a new spring menu as Ben Stehr reveals his plans for summer dining on Lake Macquarie

LR
By Lisa Rockman
November 1 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A restaurant with a view will always attract diners but if the menu and service is not up to scratch, they won't return.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.