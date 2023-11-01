A restaurant with a view will always attract diners but if the menu and service is not up to scratch, they won't return.
Nor will they recommend it to others.
But at TINTA on the shores of Lake Macquarie at Belmont, the food lives up to the view. On a blue-sky day there is no place you'd rather be, and the new spring menu by head chef Zek Klietz continues the restaurant's "refined casual" vibe.
TINTA, Stehr Hospitality's first venue, opened in July 2022 at the former Squids Ink Motel. TINTA managing director Ben Stehr, the director of Stehr Hospitality & Gaming, told the Newcastle Herald in April 2022 that the name, TINTA, translated to the word "ink" and was "a nod to the renowned history of the site ... we're not quite going back to the 'fine dining' days of Squids Ink Restaurant but hope to find a happy medium between that and casual dining."
Stehr and his team have worked hard ever since to achieve that balance.
"Zek's no longer with us - he's taking a step back from cooking and services to grow his own consultancy business - but he has really nurtured this team during his time with us and we're excited to see them continue to build on that," Stehr said.
"A new season means showcasing the new produce available, and some new favourites dishes of mine are the Aburi Ora King Salmon, Scallop Ceviche, Vanella Burrata and a Peri Peri Chicken.
"Gone are the heavier, winter dishes that had the curries and chowders but we've followed a theme that's really worked; contemporary coastal dishes done our way - fresh and simple.
"Sydney rock oysters from Dawson's, our seafood platter, the Binnie Beef butcher's cut, fresh Queensland tiger prawns and, of course, our lobster roll."
TINTA's bright, airy, coastal feel is conducive to cocktail drinking and Stehr says his team has introduced a new margarita menu.
"There's a coconut chilli margarita and a blueberry margarita along with the classic and spicy and a few others," he said.
"A new list arrives in the coming fortnight with plenty of Hunter Valley wines and my go-to beer: Yulli's 'Seabass' Mediterranean Lager, perfect for the warm spring and summer afternoons."
Diners can book a table indoors (which is basically outdoors, given the sliding doors opening to the top deck are always open) and on the lower landing and deck.
"I think parents have enjoyed the picnic tables the most - kids run around on the lawn while mum and dad enjoy a well-earned drink. It just works," Stehr said.
Children are running around waving palm fronds and exploring the onsite jetty when I visit for lunch on a warm and sunny Friday. Ducks waddle along the shore and cormorants dive-bomb the water searching for baitfish as black swans gracefully cruise back and forth. It's delightful.
Stehr is keen to "activate" the lawn for key dates and events.
"Think picnic rugs, QR codes, lobster rolls, tacos and a couple of drinks ... and we'll launch our New Year's Eve plan over the coming months," he said.
"The Wine & Dine Dinner Series we did were intimate experiences with like-minded people wanting to enjoy and learn about great, local wine and produce from the makers themselves, and 2024 will certainly bring more of those, perhaps even sooner."
TINTA attracts diners from near and far, but it's the locals Stehr hopes to win over as repeat customers.
"In our opening few months, given the site's 'fine dining' history, I think people were expecting white table cloths and bow-ties but that's not us. We think you can have great quality food in a relaxed setting," he said.
"TINTA's number one value is 'community' - our people, our region, our neighbours, our suppliers. Showcasing what we think is our region's best is."
