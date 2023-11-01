TINTA, Stehr Hospitality's first venue, opened in July 2022 at the former Squids Ink Motel. TINTA managing director Ben Stehr, the director of Stehr Hospitality & Gaming, told the Newcastle Herald in April 2022 that the name, TINTA, translated to the word "ink" and was "a nod to the renowned history of the site ... we're not quite going back to the 'fine dining' days of Squids Ink Restaurant but hope to find a happy medium between that and casual dining."