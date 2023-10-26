Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Man believed to be in his 20s dead following two-car crash on Woy Woy Road

Alanna Tomazin
By Alanna Tomazin
Updated October 26 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 6:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The road remains closed in both directions. Picture Live Traffic NSW/File.
The road remains closed in both directions. Picture Live Traffic NSW/File.

A MAN believed to be in his 20s has died following a car crash on the Central Coast on Thursday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alanna Tomazin

Alanna Tomazin

Journalist

Alanna is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald with a focus on education. She takes pride in regional journalism which she believes is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email her at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.