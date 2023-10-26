A MAN believed to be in his 20s has died following a car crash on the Central Coast on Thursday afternoon.
About 3.25pm emergency services were called to Woy Woy Road, Kariong following reports of a two-vehicle crash.
Officers from Brisbane Water Police District arrived on scene to find a Toyota Hiace and Volkswagen Amarok had collided.
The driver of the Hiace was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics however he died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified but police said he is believed to be aged in his 20s.
The driver of the Amarok was taken to Gosford Hospital for treatment of injuries believed to be non life-threatening.
A crime scene was declared, and investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
As inquiries continue, police are searching for the driver of a grey Toyota sedan, who was seen driving away from the scene at the time of the incident.
Emergency services, Transport for NSW and the Crash Investigation Unit remain on scene at 5.45pm and Woy Woy Road, between Central Coast Highway and Tommos Loop Firetrail, remains closed in both directions.
Only local residents will be allowed access up to Langford Drive. All other motorists are advised to use an alternative route.
Police are urging anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
