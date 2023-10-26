Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Boo Seeka announces new single, album and upcoming national tour

Josh Leeson
By Josh Leeson
Updated October 27 2023 - 10:58am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boo Seeka is back with his new single Come With Me. Picture by Ned Kelly
Boo Seeka is back with his new single Come With Me. Picture by Ned Kelly

NEWCASTLE electronic-indie artist Boo Seeka, aka Ben Gumbleton, has unveiled a new single and announced his forthcoming third album.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Leeson

Josh Leeson

Journalist

Josh Leeson is an entertainment and features journalist, specialising in music, at the Newcastle Herald. He first joined the masthead in 2008 after stints at the Namoi Valley Independent and Port Stephens Examiner and has previously covered sport including the Asian Cup, A-League, Surfest, cricket and rugby league.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.