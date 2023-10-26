NEWCASTLE electronic-indie artist Boo Seeka, aka Ben Gumbleton, has unveiled a new single and announced his forthcoming third album.
The track Come With Me was released on Friday and features Boo Seeka's trademark soulful vocals, anthemic melody and summery beats.
It's the first track off the album Midnight Highlight, due for release on January 19. It follows his previous albums Never Too Soon (2017) and Between The Head & Heart (2022).
"Midnight Highlight means a new chapter has been written for me personally, and I can't wait to go share it with people who want to be part of it," Gumbleton said.
"I'm not saying we are reinventing the wheel here, but I don't think anyone can say we sound exactly like any other artist, which is what I think any creative person should strive for.
"Each album (and each track to be honest) will change, and we are not going to put ourselves in a box for the years to come."
Gumbleton is also taking Boo Seeka on the road with bandmate Jay Bainbridge for 16 shows in February and March. The run of dates includes a hometown show at Newcastle's King Street Bandroom on February 24.
