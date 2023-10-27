Victory encounter good barometer for Jets' season: David Lowe

We're off and racing, and as you might expect there were a few little surprises, some cagey and cautious approaches and results.
You can't cause too much pain, or register undeniable title claims in round one.
Perhaps the biggest surprise on paper was Melbourne City's home defeat to Western United after being unbeaten at AAMI Park last season, but they have had some key losses in playing personnel in the off-season.
Melbourne Victory's triumph at Sydney FC will rekindle hope of a turnaround from last season, but there was little between the two sides until a somewhat controversial non decision helped determine where the points would go.
Adelaide, home specialists and Friday night bankers, were unsurprisingly too good for a Mariners team that has had huge upheaval in the coaching ranks since last season's euphoric triumph, and there were the expected clump of draws.
The one of interest to us was the Jets' late escape, or revival if you prefer, against Perth Glory in the West on Sunday night.
It was a match where the footballing gods welcomed Rob Stanton to his first senior match with a goal against in the first two minutes, thank you very much, but Kosta Grozos brought parity with a long-range screamer.
The second half was probably more of a battle for the Jets, who early goal aside looked the more composed team in the opening stanza.
Two fairly obvious mistakes, one apiece, in the second stanza, left both sides with a justifiable point to bank.
Newcastle don't have the shiniest of records in the West, to be fair the imbalance in the statistics was largely established when the Glory were something of a powerhouse, and a well-fought draw was deserved and welcome.
The quality in different games is sometimes hard to judge, but it was clear enough to most that both teams have improvements to make if they are to challenge consistently.
Melbourne Victory away this weekend, surprisingly a fixture that Newcastle have often sprung a surprise (to some) in, should in theory provide more of a barometer for where the Jets are at.
But a positive result wouldn't shock your scribe.
That would be very valuable in a tricky, if not difficult, start to the season, which reads Perth (a), Victory (a), Wanderers (h) post McCartney, and then Western United (a).
I've seen harder starts, but the Jets' first four games seem challenging enough before an F3 Derby in round five.
The point in Perth, given the task immediately ahead, was satisfactory and well-earned.
As indeed were the tributes to Manchester United and England legend Sir Bobby Charlton, who passed away last weekend.
Rarely does my editor suggest what I should write, but this week he understandably has whispered in my ear, just to make sure.
Survivor as a young man in the Munich air crash disaster, a central figure in the rebuild of his beloved Manchester United, a hugely talented footballer, two-footed to a level beyond most mortals and an absolute winner.
His records for England as a goalscorer have been narrowly eclipsed by Wayne Rooney and Harry Kane but he played in midfield, the modern stars both as out and out strikers.
His numbers - a goal every second game for England - are beyond phenomenal and he does have the distinction of a World Cup winner's medal in his collection of honours.
His two goals in a World Cup semi-final and a brace in a European Cup final suggest he thrived on the big occasion.
He is considered to be United's best ever ahead of the likes of Best, Law, Scholes, Giggs, Beckham, CR7, Cantona, and many others of significant acclaim.
A wonderful footballer and a man of humility, modesty and good grace. They don't make them like that anymore.
Vale Sir Bobby.
