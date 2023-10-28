Fiji five-eighth Kurt Donoghoe will try and use his side's strike outside-backs to land first blood against Papua New Guinea when the two sides clash on Sunday for the first of what will be two games over the next week.
The Central Newcastle junior, Dolphins utility and former Knights lower-grade player makes his second appearance for the Bati in the 4pm (AEDT) match at Santos Football Stadium in Port Moresby.
The Tingira Heights product debuted at the venue last week, helping Fiji to a 22-18 come-from-behind victory over Cook Islands.
That result, and PNG's 46-10 win over Cooks Islands a week earlier, means the Bati and Kumuls will play each other again next week in the Pacific Bowl final.
After being tested in their opening match, and now facing the hard-running Kumuls, Donoghoe said Fiji would try and improve their attack by utilising their edges, which include wingers Maika Sivo and Mikaele Ravalawa and centres Waqa Blake and Sunia Turuva.
"It's going to be a good battle in the middle," Donoghoe said.
"It was important for us to get that first game out of the way, get used to some combinations, because not many of us had played together - there were nine debutants.
"Hopefully we have a better crack and me and 'Wakey' [halfback Brandon Wakeham] can control the game a bit better.
"That's the key for us, to use them [outside-backs] properly."
Speaking to the Newcastle Herald from PNG, Donoghoe said his first Bati camp, which comes after he played seven games for the Dolphins last season, had been an enriching experience.
The 21-year-old is eligible for Fiji through his late paternal grandmother, who was born and raised in the country before moving to Australia as an adult.
"When I was younger, I played in some NSW-Fijian teams and I've always wanted to play for Fiji one day," Donoghoe said.
"It's one thing my grandma would have wanted. She was a proud Fijian lady, so it's really exciting for me to represent it for her and the rest of the family.
"It's been a goal of mine for a while and now to actually achieve it, it's unreal."
Donoghoe had previously spoken with former Butcher Boys teammate Junior Roqica about playing for the Bati, describing the former Fijian international's passion as further inspiration.
Dolphins coach Wayne Bennett actually broke the news the Bati were likely to select Donoghoe.
"Someone called him from Fiji asking if I would be allowed to play for them," he said. "He told me at Dolphins training, and I didn't want to believe it just in case it didn't happen."
Donoghoe, who was part of the under-21 Knights side that lost a 19-18 golden-point grand final last year, joined the Dolphins on a pre-season deal before earning a two-year contract.
Aside from his NRL appearances, he also played 16 games for Central Queensland in the Queensland Cup.
He hopes his time with the Bati makes him a better player and man.
"I've learned heaps, back with all the culture and faith," he said.
"It's good to be back surrounded by it.
"For an hour every morning night, we do devotion to god and stuff, and that's playing a massive part.
"It helps keep a lot of us boys grounded."
