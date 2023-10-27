Charlestown save paceman Dan Bailey for the long haul

Charlestown skipper Daniel Arms hopes a rest for injured new-ball bowler Dan Bailey will have him back firing for their campaign in the two-day competition.
Bailey took 3-27 in seven overs before scoring 20 runs last week against Hamilton-Wickham as the Magpies suffered their first loss of the Newcastle district first-grade season.
Charlestown restricted Hamwicks to 8-144 and looked on track to reach the target before Jamie Dickson took four late wickets to finish with 5-30 and help roll the visitors for 143 in 39 overs.
"It was heart-wrenching to lose a close one," Arms said.
"I think we were six down needing only nine at one stage.
"There were some questionable shots but Jamie bowled well, at the stumps, and it was enough to get them home.
"But we've played two and half good games of cricket and it's been a good start to the season."
The Magpies now sit equal with Stockton on 14 points but they dropped to second place on quotient heading into their round four game against winless Toronto on Saturday at Ron Hill Oval.
Rain on Friday put that match and others in some doubt but no washout had been declared in the afternoon.
Arms said Bailey would be out of the match after aggravating a back problem.
"It's an ongoing one that he's carried through the pre-season, then it was fine, and now it's flared up again," Arms said.
"We just want to give him a week off and hopefully he's right to go heading into Christmas for the two-day stuff where he's bowling big overs."
Two rounds remain of the one-day Tom Locker Cup competition before the two-day format takes over.
Leg-spinner Isaac Wallace (family wedding) is also out for Charlestown this week but they welcome back batsman Jed Dickson from an ankle injury and paceman Parth Shah, who was away last weekend.
"They have both been around for a long time and Jed has gone 50 and 50 to start the year, so they are both big ins for us," Arms said.
Given their positions on the ladder, Charlestown will be expected to beat Toronto on Saturday and Arms was confident they could.
"They've got a couple of good players who can hurt you, but it's still a game we think we should win," he said.
Elsewhere, Wallsend host Hamilton-Wickham, Merewether travel to Stockton, Belmont welcome Wests, Cardiff-Boolaroo are at home against Newcastle City and Waratah-Mayfield are away to University.
NDCA LADDER: Stockton, Charlestown (14 points), Cardiff-Boolaroo, Wallsend, Newcastle City, Wests, Hamilton-Wickham (13), University (9), Merewether, Waratah-Mayfield (8), Belmont (7), Toronto (1).
