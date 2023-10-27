A MAJOR search operation for a helicopter that went missing with a man and dog on board off the Hunter coast has been suspended.
Emergency services spent all day on Friday combing the Port Stephens and Hawks Nest areas from the land, sea and sky in an effort to find the missing aircraft and its passengers.
NSW Police confirmed the operation had been called off temporarily before 6pm on Friday and would resume at 8am on Saturday.
Debris was discovered at Bennetts Beach at Hawks Nest earlier on Friday, which was seized by police for forensic testing.
It has not been confirmed if the debris that has been recovered belonged to the missing helicopter.
The multi-agency search was launched after a 54-year-old man and his pet dog travelling by chopper failed to arrive at their destination - which police have been told was either Wallis Island near Forster or Belmore River near Kempsey.
Police said the pilot and dog had taken off from Cessnock on Thursday morning.
State Emergency Service (SES) crews were doing line searches at Bennetts Beach on Friday afternoon, a Surf Lifesaving drone was deployed over the water and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was circling the Port Stephens and Hawks Nest areas.
Multiple police vehicles, including specialist marine and rescue crews, were tasked to help with the search effort, backed by Marine Rescue NSW crews for several hours.
A Westpac rescue helicopter spokesman said paramedics first called in the chopper on Friday morning after the missing aircraft was reported as overdue at its destination.
A Marine Rescue NSW boat was deployed with crews on board to assist the operation about 8am on Friday, October 27.
They searched the bay at Port Stephens before joining water police further offshore.
"The Marine Rescue NSW boat is now conducting a parallel line search with a water police vessel from Port Stephens Heads, north to Bennetts Beach," Inspector Raymond said.
Marine Rescue NSW crews were called off about 1.30pm on Friday.
The ocean off Bennetts Beach at Hawks Nest was rough on Friday as emergency services worked, though the earlier wet weather had cleared by the afternoon.
Concerned community members stopped to watch the search unfold, with a large emergency service presence drawing attention.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
