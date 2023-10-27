AN EMERGENCY fire response which had closed part of a major highway was under way when a man allegedly pulled a "very silly" stunt as he passed the scene.
An Argenton man in his 20s will have to front court next month after police said he did a "burnout" while passing the scene of an earlier truck fire on the M1 motorway at Freemans Waterhole on Tuesday.
Police and multiple emergency services were still responding as part of the clean-up effort about 6.45am, and one lane was closed to traffic for about 100 metres.
Absorbent had been placed over a fuel spill across two lanes after a B-double truck caught alight earlier that morning.
As a silver Holden Commodore passed the scene, police allege the man behind the wheel "conducted a burnout".
Officers said the man accelerated and lost traction for about eight seconds, causing the back of the car to fishtail from side to side.
"During the burnout the engine and exhaust noise was revving excessively," a Lake Macquarie highway patrol police spokesperson said.
Officers stopped the car at the time and discovered it was not compliant with vehicle standard.
Police asked the young man what he had been thinking.
"It was very silly. I understand," he allegedly replied.
The man will front Toronto Local Court in November on one charge of driving recklessly or furiously at a speed or manner dangerous.
A highway patrol police spokesperson said police assisted with major incidents like the truck fire to ensure a safe work environment for crews.
They said officers would take all possible steps to identify and prosecute misbehaving motorists to prevent further incidents.
At the time the man allegedly did the burnout, police said he was "adjacent to and in close proximity to" emergency vehicles and workers, including officers, firefighters and Transport for NSW crews.
