Newcastle jockey Dylan Gibbons gets Melbourne Cup chance

Two weeks after riding in the richest race on turf, the $20 million The Everest, Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons' stunning rise continued on Friday when he secured a first Melbourne Cup (3200 metres) chance.
The 22-year-old will pilot Okita Soushi for two-time cup-winning Irish trainer Joseph O'Brien in the world famous $8.4 million race.
"It's pretty special," Gibbons told Sky Racing before riding Invincible Whip to victory for boss Kris Lees in a Scone maiden.
"Obviously a big thanks to my manager, and especially Kerrin McEvoy. When he had to knock back the ride on Joseph's horse, he put my name forward.
"He got a list together and I was the name he picked out of the hat, so very privileged and honoured to get that opportunity, and not only to get a ride in the race, but also to ride for someone who has won it twice and you can't discount his horses."
Okita Soushi, a six-year-old Irish stallion, was 12th in the Caulfield Cup last Saturday and was a $51 TAB chance for the November 7 showpiece at Flemington.
"He got back in the Caulfield Cup the other day and worked to the line OK, but you've got to go 800 metres further and that's a different sort of lactic acid build in the legs," said Gibbons, who will drop to 51.5 kilograms for the ride.
"I'm sure he will be ready for it and they wouldn't have brought him over for no reason, so I'm looking forward to it now.
"I probably sit only a kilo, kilo and a half over that, so I'll just stay away from Maccas for the next couple of weeks and I should be right."
Meanwhile, Gibbons was hoping for more rain at Randwick for versatile Scone mare Opal Ridge when they reunite for the $2 million The Invitation (1400 metres) on Saturday.
Gibbons took the Luke Pepper-trained four-year-old to victory in his only race ride on her, when she rattled home to take out the listed Luskin Star Stakes at Scone in May. She has not won in three runs since but has been second in the group 2 Dane Ripper Stakes (1300m) and the $2 million The Kosciuszko (1200m). The last-start effort in the Kosciuszko was behind front-runner Front Page on a lightning fast Randwick surface.
Rain on Friday had Randwick in the soft range and Gibbons hoped it would stay there for the mares' race. Opal Ridge looked set to start from gate two and was a $9 TAB chance up against the likes of Everest runner Espiona and Magic Time.
"The wetter the better for her," Gibbons said early on Friday. "She'll relish it whether it's wet or dry, but a wet track will make it harder for the others. She's going well. They ran really slick time first-up [in the Kosciuszko] and she held her own.
"You would think she's only going to take improvement from that. It looks a nice race for her and a nice cheque."
Gibbons also has rides in the $1 million Callender-Presnell (1600m) and $2 million Spring Champion Stakes (2000m) with each-way hopes Queen Of Dragons and Kintyre respectively
"[Queen Of Dragons] didn't disgrace herself last start when up in grade, and she's going well," he said. "Obviously it's a step up but the Snowdens wouldn't be there for no reason.
"It's a big test [for Kintyre] but it's going well. It just needs to get the 2000 I think. It can get a bit keen but he seemed to settle well the other day, so if he can again and give himself a chance around the 2000, he's definitely got the ability."
