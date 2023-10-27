Newcastle Herald
Newcastle jockey Dylan Gibbons gets Melbourne Cup chance

By Craig Kerry
Updated October 27 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 4:51pm
Dylan Gibbons wearing the colours of Spring Champion Stakes ride Kintyre at Newcastle this month when winning on Go Troppo. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Dylan Gibbons wearing the colours of Spring Champion Stakes ride Kintyre at Newcastle this month when winning on Go Troppo. Picture by Peter Lorimer

Two weeks after riding in the richest race on turf, the $20 million The Everest, Newcastle apprentice Dylan Gibbons' stunning rise continued on Friday when he secured a first Melbourne Cup (3200 metres) chance.

