Jamie Cassar's Paradise Point set to pounce in Breeders Challenge

Jamie Cassar can see Paradise Point getting a nice run behind a hot tempo in the group 1 Breeders Challenge final for two-year-old colts and geldings on Sunday at Menangle.
And if it pans out that way, the Mandalong owner-trainer-breeder believes his colt can defy the odds in the $150,000 race.
Paradise Point, a $51 TAB chance, qualified narrowly with fifth in his semi-final two weeks ago at Menangle when held up for a run from back in the field on the pegs. He had gate one then and was shuffled back through the race, but he has the three on Sunday.
Cassar expected favourites War Dan Buddy and Nathan Street to go hard for the lead early from gates five and six.
"I'm pretty happy about that draw, and if he gets away well, he should be right in that, with a nice trip along," Cassar said.
"War Dan Buddy and Nathan Street are the two to beat. I think there will be plenty of speed in it, and it will probably be going all the way, and that will suit my horse.
"If he can finish top three, I'd be happy with that, but if they go hard early and just keep running, he'll be in behind them and he's every chance to be in the finish."
One For The Rodi, for Cessnock trainer Andrew Stapleford, has a back-line draw in the $50,000 final for 4YO entires and geldings.
Newcastle races on Saturday night from 6.40pm.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.