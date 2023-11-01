Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News
Opinion

How AI and social media are giving scammers an edge

By Vijay Varadharajan
November 1 2023 - 1:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Online scams are a common way cybercriminals compromise people's online financial accounts, personal health records and other sensitive information. Their goal is to trick victims into paying money or giving away personal information. They use email, text messages, phone calls or social media, often pretending to be a person or organisation the victim trusts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.