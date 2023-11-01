How AI and social media are giving scammers an edge

Limit who can see your information on social media. All platforms collect information from your online activities, so set restrictions on your privacy settings. If a friend messages you about an opportunity or urgently needing money, call them. Their account may have been hacked, especially if they ask you to pay by cryptocurrency or wire transfer. If someone appears on your social media and rushes to start a friendship or romance, slow down and check their credentials through alternate channels. Do your research, and never send money to someone you haven't met in person. Before you buy, check out the company - search online for its name plus "scam" or "complaint".