THERE was a time when the likes of Little Pattie, Digger Revell, Jade Hurley, Dinah Lee and Lucky Starr were household names in Australia.
As pop-rock pioneers in Australia and New Zealand, the legendary five performers are often cited as paving the way for generations to follow.
All five are coming together for a trip down memory lane on the Good Old Days Of Rock'n'roll tour.
Little Pattie, 74, - who is the cousin of legendary late Divinyls frontwoman Chrissy Amphlett - is best known for her surf-pop hits He's My Blonde Headed, Stompie Wompie, Real Gone Surfer Boy and Dance Puppet Dance.
The former was part of a dance craze that was known as the Stomp. It was released in November 1963 when Pattie was 14 and reached No. 2 on the Sydney music charts.
New Zealand-born Dinah Lee, 80, was the "Queen of the Mods" and had No.1s with Don't You Know Yockomo and Jackie Wilson's Reet Petite.
The 80-year-old Jade Hurley was dubbed by Johnny O'Keefe as "Australia's king of country rock" and was a renown piano man throughout the '70s.
Leslie Morrison, aka Lucky Starr, is an Australian pioneer of rock, pop and country music and a former television presenter.
The 82-year-old is best-known for I've Been Everywhere, which was released in 1962 and peaked at No.1. During the late '60s Starr performed his travelling show around the Australian bush and was inducted into the Australian Country Music Hall of Fame.
The Dubbo-born Digger Revell, 80, has performed with some of rock's greats, including Chubby Checker, Bobby Rydell and Johnny O'Keefe.
The Good Old Days Of Rock'n'roll comes to Newcastle's Civic Theatre on Sunday, November 5 from 2pm.
RISING indie-pop artist Mia Wray should arrive in Newcastle next February, beaming with confidence following on from her European tour.
Noosa Heads-raised 27-year-old is playing six headline shows across The Netherlands, France, Germany and England in November before supporting Sydney rockers DMA's on their UK arena tour.
Following that, the Stag and Hunter Hotel will host Wray on February 17 for one of only three Australian shows.
