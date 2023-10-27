Newcastle Herald
Two men have been charged for involvement in Kearsley, Pelaw Main bushfires this month

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Updated October 27 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 2:58pm
One of the men's charges relate to the fire at Kearsley on October 3. Picture by Simone De Peak
POLICE have charged two men allegedly involved in bushfires that burnt more than 50 hectares of Hunter land earlier this month.

