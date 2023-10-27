POLICE have charged two men allegedly involved in bushfires that burnt more than 50 hectares of Hunter land earlier this month.
Emergency services were called to fire on Kearsley Road, Kearsley at about 12.30pm on Tuesday October 3. Dozens of residents received emergency warnings and those who left were unable to return home until after 7pm.
Earlier that morning, police went to Leggetts Drive, Pelaw Main, following reports of a bushfire there.
A 28-year-old man was arrested at an East Maitland property on Tuesday October 10, for his alleged involvement in the Pelaw Main fire.
He was taken to Maitland Police Station where he was charged with intentionally cause fire and be reckless as to its spread (accessory after the fact to an offence), leave fire lit/used in open air without extinguishing it, and larceny.
He was refused bail and appeared before Maitland Local Court on Wednesday October 11, where he was granted conditional bail to appear before Cessnock Local Court on Wednesday November 15.
A 20-year-old man was arrested at Cessnock Police Station just after 2.30pm yesterday. The man is understood to have been involved in both fires.
He was charged with two counts of intentionally cause fire and be reckless as to its spread, and two counts of leave fire lit/used in open air without extinguishing it.
The Cessnock man was refused bail to appear before Cessnock Local Court today.
