Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

National bodybuilding champion on her diet, training routine and fellow Newcastle competitor

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
By Lucinda Garbutt-Young
October 30 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gemma O'Connell and Aimee Shearer embrace after placing in their respective categories at NSW state championships. Picture suppllied
Gemma O'Connell and Aimee Shearer embrace after placing in their respective categories at NSW state championships. Picture suppllied

Gemma O'Connell is a national bodybuilding champion. She loves it . But she encourages a lot of people not to try it.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Lucinda Garbutt-Young

Journalist

Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, where she covers breaking news, court and other general news. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.