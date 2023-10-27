THERE'S a ship that looks a little bit different floating down at Newcastle's marina.
The "Notorious" is a fully wooden recreation of a Portugese ship from the 1480s, which was pivotal during the Age of Discovery.
The ship has been capturing attention since it anchored near the Stockton bridge earlier this month on its journey south.
Sailors Graeme and Felicite Wylie said they were excited to have moved over to the marina at Honeysuckle this week, where they will open the ship to the public to take a peek on board - even below deck.
Notorious is amateur boat builder Mr Wylie's recreation, and is home to her captain and crew.
He "researched, designed and constructed the caravelle single-handedly, and from salvaged timber".
People can take a look at the vessel between 9am and 3pm on Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29.
Notorious was launched in Victoria 2011 and since then, has sailed more than 23,000 nautical miles between the Southern Ocean, Bass Strait, and Tasman and Coral seas.
The ship has visited more than 40 ports since its maiden voyage in January 2012, last visiting Newcastle in 2016.
The crew battled difficult weather earlier this month, when wild winds raged in the Hunter, and took a chance while here to repair damaged lines.
Tickets can be bought at the gangway, the ship is owned by a not-for-profit organisation.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.