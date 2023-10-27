CHARLESTOWN gun Jye Pickin believes he is striking the ball well enough to make a move in the third round of the Asia Pacific Amateur Championship at Royal Melbourne on Saturday.
Pickin is tied for 29th at seven over, 10 strokes behind leaders Chuan-Tai Lin and Wenyi Ding (three under).
Toronto's Jake Riley also has work to do after a second 77 to be at 12 over and just make the cut.
Pickin added a 73 on Friday to his opening 76 at the difficult sandbelt course.
"It is definitely a grind on this kind of golf course," Pickin said. "I feel like I have struck the ball pretty well - eight-out-of-10 - for the last two days.
"Around the greens has been the biggest challenge. They have dried them out and made them pretty firm.
"You have a lot of 30-footers and 40-footers for birdie. The greens are pretty big and swaley.
"I'm rolling it pretty good. It's matter of picking the line and being aggressive to that.
"If I can shoot a few-under tomorrow it will obviously help the equation.
"You have to play a bit defensive. Play to the fat part of the green. If you do get a chance to set up fora birdie, you have to take it. You can't play on the back foot all day."
Beginning on the ninth hole, Pickin was even through 14 holes but stumbled with two bogeys on the way home.
"The stretch from five to eight is the toughest four holes on the golf course," he said.
"You have long irons for your second into elevated greens, which are surrounded by bunkers.
"On eight, my last hole, I pulled a seven iron left of the green and had a long putt off the fringe. I had eight-footer for par and didn't make a good strike on the putt."
The Novocastrians are among 12 Australians in the field. The winner of the tournament earns a start at the US Masters and The Open next year.
