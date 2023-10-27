Newcastle Herald
Cleveland powers into Melbourne Cup frame with Moonee Valley win

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
October 27 2023 - 10:31pm
Kris Lees
Kris Lees

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees wanted an improved performance from Cleveland to justify a shot at the Melbourne Cup (3200m) and he got that and more with a slashing win in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup (2500m) on Friday night.

