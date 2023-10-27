Cleveland powers into Melbourne Cup frame with Moonee Valley win

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees wanted an improved performance from Cleveland to justify a shot at the Melbourne Cup (3200m) and he got that and more with a slashing win in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup (2500m) on Friday night.
Already assured of a Melbourne Cup start at 23rd in the order of entry, Cleveland was a $101 chance for the November 7 feature after a winless four-start campaign for Lees after coming from Irish trainer Joseph O'Brien.
Lees and connections, who include seven-time Cup-winning owner Lloyd Williams and his son, Nick, wanted to see a sharp improvement from Cleveland in the $750,000 race before committing to the Flemington showpiece.
Backed in to a $6.50 chance, Cleveland was given a gun run behind the pacesetters by top jockey James McDonald before showing an impressive turn of foot late to score a three-quarters of a length win in front of Vow And Declare.
The six-year-old firmed into $34 with the TAB for the Cup after the victory.
"He got a lovely ride, didn't he, just chimed in at the right time," Lees told Racing.com.
"He's just taken a little improvement out of every run, we decided to take the blinkers back off today and I thought he reacted really well
"He's got a few little quirks but he's a lovely horse and I'm really honoured to be training in those colours and great to get a good result for them.
"He'll come on again. I think he's found a bit of form, and being a stallion, I think he will hold it now.
"I've been mates with Nick [Williams] for a very long time and I've been very fortunate that he's given us an opportunity to train some nice horses, and I might have repaid him with one today."
