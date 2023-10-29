Micheal Dee to ride Cleveland in Melbourne Cup for Kris Lees

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees has booked Michael Dee to ride Cleveland in the Melbourne Cup (3200 metres) after the six-year-old import cemented his path to the $8.4 million race with victory in the Moonee Valley Gold Cup (2500m).
Heading into Friday night's $750,000 group 2 race, Lees and connections, who include seven-time Cup-winning owner Lloyd Williams and his son, Nick, were unsure if Cleveland would push on to the November 7 showpiece at Flemington, despite being assured a start at 23rd in the order of entry.
The Camelot stallion erased any doubts, making the most of an ideal gate and run behind the pacesetters with James McDonald aboard to produce the best sprint late and score a three-quarter of a length win ahead of Vow And Declare.
Lees said on Sunday that Cleveland would race on to the Cup and Victorian-based Kiwi jockey Dee would take the ride. Dee was to partner Lunar Flare in the race but the mare suffered a career-ending injury when fourth behind Cleveland on Friday night.
"He's got to go through the vetting process, of course, like all the horses, but we're hopeful that all pans out right and he'll take his place in the Cup," Lees said.
The victory was the Irish import's first for Lees in five runs since coming from Joseph O'Brien's stables, who reported Cleveland showed signs of an exercise-induced pulmonary haemorrhage following his 16th in his last race for them, the Sydney Cup (3200m), in April.
Cleveland was $101 for the Melbourne Cup before the win and was into $21 on Sunday with the TAB.
"He got the nice run, and I don't think his other runs have been too bad all the same, but it was a different style of run," Lees said on Sunday. "He got held up for a while and possibly the blinkers back off might have had the desired effect."
Cleveland will remain at Flemington, under the care of travelling foreman Cameren Swan, for his Cup lead-in.
Lees believed Cleveland was a hope, given his lightweight of 51.5 kilograms, which could rise slightly with a penalty for Friday's win.
"I think those top couple from the Caulfield Cup, [Gold Trip] and the winner [Without A Fight], and the [Cup] favourite [Vauban], they could be in a different league, but it's still a handicap and we are in with no weight and we'll certainly give him his chance," he said.
"He'll certainly run the trip out. He's eligible for a penalty but they haven't announced one yet. He'd only get half a kilo, or a kilo at the most, so it's still a manageable weight."
AAP reports: Top jockey Mark Zahra has chosen Without A Fight as his Melbourne Cup mount instead of attempting to defend his title with Gold Trip.
Zahra rode Gold Trip to victory last year and was fifth on him behind Romantic Warrior in Saturday's Cox Plate. But he also rode Without A Fight to victory in last week's Caulfield Cup. James McDonald has picked up the Cup ride on Gold Trip.
Third-favourite Without A Fight will carry 56.5kg in the 3200m handicap test, while second-favourite Gold Trip will carry 58.5kg.
Zahra has been in hot form, adding four winners at Moonee Valley on Saturday to his Caulfield Cup triumph a week earlier.
Saturday's victories included Bold Bastille (Inglis Banner), Prowess (Crystal Mile), Apulia (Moonee Valley Vase) and Archo Nacho (Red Anchor Stakes).
"It is up there (as a highlight)," Zahra said after the last race of the day.
"I've ridden maybe one or two winners on Cox Plate Day but I would have liked it more if I'd won the Cox Plate.
"But to ride four is a big achievement."
Zahra has a strong connection and history with Gold Trip after last year's Melbourne Cup win.
He had chosen to ride Without A Fight in the Caulfield Cup before Gold Trip, who finished third under Ben Melham, was accepted for the race.
It had been an agonising decision for Zahra, who was understandably pleased with his call after winning the 2400m handicap.
At the time, he urged trainers Anthony and Sam Freedman to send Without A Fight back to Flemington, where the gelding finished a disappointing 13th in last year's Melbourne Cup.
"You've got to have a crack," Zahra said.
"That (Caulfield Cup win) was second-up from a spell.
"A great training performance from the Freedmans to get him right, so you think there's got to be a little bit of improvement.
"The way he switched off this prep, in Brisbane (during the winter) I thought he won't run past 2000m, so I said send him to the Cox Plate.
"He just came back so much more relaxed so you've got to have a crack."
