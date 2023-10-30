IT'S like one of the Beatles has appeared.
That's a line from Victoria Beckham when discussing public interest in her husband David when he was flitting between football clubs. She drops that line in Beckham - a four-part documentary series. It's a total hagiography, but it's still an entertaining romp worth a watch.
Beckham played in Newcastle at Turton Road in an exhibition match for LA Galaxy in November 2010, following in the footsteps laid at the same ground by another Manchester United and England football great who died earlier this month, Sir Bobby Charlton. He played there for KB United in 1978.
When I heard that line from Victoria Beckham, I immediately reflected upon one of the Beatles appearing at Turton Road last Tuesday night. Sir Paul McCartney was finally putting Newcastle on the map, which is a relief to all professional and amateur cartographers.
"On the map" is lazy marketing schtick or pollie waffle meaning it's a big deal, even when it's not. The McCartney mural in Stewart Avenue by Newcastle artist Mitch Revs was a nice touch. It is bright, playful, respectful, and uplifting.
Part of the reason for not being as keen as others in securing a ticket for Macca was that big outdoor venues mean being subjected to the vagaries of weather and the queues for loos. Unless you shell out a few hundred bucks - or even if you do - you watch the performers on massive screens while standing most of the night because everyone in front is standing and filming the performance on their bloody phones. It's a double screen mediation. Give me the Civic Theatre any day.
Like lots of Novocastrians, I've been schlepping up the valley for nearly two decades to see international acts. It's a total mission. It can be hot as hades in the afternoon before a lightning storm comes through accompanied by wind and rain. A muddy paddock becomes a bog. Can't take a banana in. Portaloos from hell. Parking can be a drag; getting back to the freeway at 11pm can be an even bigger drag.
Before heading out to Turton Road via a combination of light rail and bus - both of which were well patronised- I checked the website of McDonald Jones Stadium for conditions of entry. The stadium claims to allow home-made food such as sandwiches and wraps and limited amounts of commercial food such as - because it's Newcastle - McDonald's and KFC.
Also, because it's Newcastle, you can spark a lung dart in a designated area. Patrons must not take any item that can cause public nuisance or offence to any user of the stadium.
Any item that can cause offence to any user of the stadium? Sheesh, that's loose.
But there were also conflicting instructions for what patrons could and couldn't bring into the Macca concert on the same website. Food and beverages including commercial or homemade food were not permitted, nor were backpacks. Confused? Yep.
But these rules around food and backbacks were not enforced. I jealously observed punters chowing down on all kinds of home-made fare brought to the venue in backpacks, while those who complied with the event instructions seeking a drink or something to eat had to join the queues and wear the gouge. Five bucks for a small bottle of water? Straya.
For sure, McCartney and his band and the show's coordination was spectacular, but the management of the venue for big concerts needs to up its game. "Conditions of Entry" need to be relevant to the event and not confusing. Food or no food? Backpack or no backpack?
More disappointing was an absence of disability access via a drop-off and pick-up zone at the stadium outlined in a letter to the Herald ("How one thing on Paul's big night let us down", Letters, 27/10).
On the positive side, the employment of staff with 'service' on their shirts - rather than 'security' - was commendable. It made a huge difference to the vibe to see a woman wearing a service shirt come and ask people dancing in the aisles to please keep the aisles free in case of emergency, while informing them they were welcome to dance in front of their seats. The cooperative weather on the night provided an unforgettable, wonderful memory that one of the Beatles had appeared. Right here in Newcastle.
