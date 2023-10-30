Part of the reason for not being as keen as others in securing a ticket for Macca was that big outdoor venues mean being subjected to the vagaries of weather and the queues for loos. Unless you shell out a few hundred bucks - or even if you do - you watch the performers on massive screens while standing most of the night because everyone in front is standing and filming the performance on their bloody phones. It's a double screen mediation. Give me the Civic Theatre any day.