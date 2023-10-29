'Children first': Specialist Indigenous list to help families navigate family law courts

INDIGENOUS families in the Hunter navigating the family law system will from Monday benefit from a specialist list that provides additional support services and a less formal court atmosphere.
The Specialist Indigenous List will begin at the Newcastle registry of the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia on Monday and has been named Wonai Nganka Kanan, which means "children/child first" in the Awabakal language.
Indigenous lists differ from other court lists as they aim to adopt a degree of informality, there are specialised support services available and they feature a modified case management process tailored to enhance access to the courts for First Nations litigants.
There are also Indigenous Family Liaison Officers, who work closely with families and community organisations, and the judge may decide to close the courtroom to the public.
Proceedings under the specialist list will commence on Monday with a welcome to country and traditional ceremony as well as addresses from Chief Justice William Alstergren AO and Judge Vivien Carty.
Chief Justice Alstergren said the commencement of the list in Newcastle demonstrated the commitment to improving justice for First Nations Australians.
"While there is more work to be done, especially considering the wide geographic area that this registry covers, today marks an opportunity to show our ongoing commitment to listen and learn from the local community about ways that we can be innovative and responsive," Chief Justice Alstergren said. "And to deliver tangible and localised action that will better meet the particular needs of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander parties and children that live in this area of regional NSW."
He said Indigenous Family Liaison Officers played an important role in delivering that commitment by working closely with communities and supporting litigants to remain engaged in the process.
Newcastle Indigenous Family Liaison Officer, Angela, said her focus was to empower families to feel heard and understood when coming to court.
"The best possible outcomes for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families occur when they are assisted by culturally appropriate and safe support systems that have a clear understanding that it cannot be a "one size fits all" approach for our families," Angela said.
