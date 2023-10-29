Newcastle Herald
Specialist Indigenous list in Newcastle to help families navigate family law courts

SR
By Sam Rigney
October 30 2023 - 10:00am
'Children first': Specialist Indigenous list to help families navigate family law courts
INDIGENOUS families in the Hunter navigating the family law system will from Monday benefit from a specialist list that provides additional support services and a less formal court atmosphere.

