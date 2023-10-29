Brad Widdup mare in form for feature at Cessnock Cup

Newcastle Jockey Club's busy period of racing continues on Monday when the Beaumont track hosts an eight-race program with the $40,000 Cessnock Cup the feature event.
The Cessnock Cup has a long history, but with racing no longer held at Cessnock, the past three cups have been at Newcastle.
Brad Widdup is the only Sydney trainer with a runner in this year's cup and his New Zealand-bred mare Silvakia will be hard to beat.
Formerly with Mark Newnham, Silvakia has had four starts for Widdup and her best two have been her most recent. The daughter of Reliable Man ran on strongly when placed behind Twigman and State Of America at Gosford on October 5.
Last start over 2000 metres, she was beaten only two lengths at Hawkesbury. Silvakia's two wins have been on soft tracks and Jean van Overmeire, who has ridden her in her past three starts, has the mount. Silvakia should settle off the speed from the rails barrier.
Paul Perry's Into The Oblivion is well placed in this field and will be hard to beat. Three starts back he came from a mile back when runner-up to Apache Belle over 2300m on the Newcastle course proper. Perry won the 1984 Cessnock Cup with Artist Man and in 2000 with Zayeela.
Scone trainer Stephen Jones can win the opening event, the 1350m Hungerford Hill Wines Country Boosted Maiden Handicap, with Magic Shot.
In his second race start at Tamworth on October 13, the three-year-old had no luck when he raced in the second half of the field three wide with no cover and stormed home into third place. He will appreciate the longer trip and Grant Buckley has the mount again.
John Thompson mare Deceive resumes from a spell in the Coastline Pool and Spa Class 1 Handicap (1150m). The Deep Field four-year-old had good form last prep, including a close second behind Written In Code on the Newcastle course proper in April. Her last start before a spell was a close third at Hawkesbury, and the mare has a nice barrier. Keagan Latham, her regular rider, has the mount and Deceive won a recent Randwick trial.
Kris Lees has a talented filly called Bangetta resuming in the Prince Of Merewether Maiden Plate (1150m). The three-year-old was placed in the Miss Finland at Muswellbrook on debut in April. She was runner-up behind boom blueblood Miracle Of Love in a Doomben maiden in June. In her last start, Bangetta was beaten three lengths in a listed race at Eagle Farm during the winter carnival. She resumes after a nice Beaumont trial.
Another Novocastrian with a winning chance is Perry filly Bakerloo in the Horsepower Feeds and Supplements Benchmark 58 Handicap (1350m). A daughter of Perry group 1 winner The Mission, the three-year-old, which has little speed, came from well back to win a maiden on the Newcastle course proper on October 17.
Sam Kavanagh-trained four-year-old Magnatear is an interesting runner in the Allied The Careful Movers Maiden Plate (1150m). He lost the rider on debut at Canterbury in May and was a short-priced favourite when a close third at Wyong in June. He has been impressive in recent trials.
