Newcastle apprentice Lachlan Scorse injured in Taree fall

By Craig Kerry
Updated October 29 2023 - 9:30pm, first published 9:00pm
Lachlan Scorse. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Newcastle apprentice Lachlan Scorse was in an induced coma on Sunday night after he was among four jockeys to fall in a frightening accident in race six at Taree.

