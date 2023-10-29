Newcastle Herald
Knights NRLW duo help Kiwi Ferns end long losing streak

October 29 2023 - 4:47pm
Newcastle's Abigail Roache, centre, and Shanice Parker, right, tackle Australia's Isabelle Kelly. Picture by Rob Prezioso, AAP
Knights NRLW centres Shanice Parker and Abigail Roache combined as an edge-pairing to help New Zealand to a breakthrough win over Australia, their country's first over the Jillaroos since 2016.

