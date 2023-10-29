Knights NRLW duo help Kiwi Ferns end long losing streak

Knights NRLW centres Shanice Parker and Abigail Roache combined as an edge-pairing to help New Zealand to a breakthrough win over Australia, their country's first over the Jillaroos since 2016.
Parker, on the wing, and Roache, at centre, played side-by-side on the ridge edge for the first time as the Kiwi Ferns ended a seven-year losing streak against Australia with a 12-6 win at Melbourne's AAMI Park.
Only three players in the Australian side - skipper Ali Brigginshaw, prop Kezie Apps and lock Simaima Taufa - had ever tasted defeat against their trans-Tasman rivals with the Jillaroos unbeaten in their last 14 matches dating back to 2016, when they last fell to the Kiwis.
Rookie Ferns winger Leianne Tufuga scored her first international try with seven minutes left to play to break a 6-6 deadlock and secure the victory.
"We haven't lost a game for seven years so it's a long time," said Australia coach Brad Donald.
"Most of those players in that change room don't know what a loss feels like in this jersey.
"So that'll make us bigger and stronger in the years to come."
With no women's final or a third Test between the teams and with a win apiece, the sides also finished level on points differential after Australia won their first clash in Townsville 16-10 earlier this month.
It looked like New Zealand could be scrambling for a match-winner after their first-half tryscorer, Mele Hufanga, was forced off late in the match for a HIA.
Tufuga's try was set up by Apii Nicholls, with the Ferns' superstar fullback firing a long ball out for her winger, who still had work to do to plant the ball across the line.
Uncharacteristically poor in attack, only completing at 53 per cent for the match, Australia couldn't find a late try to level.
Dally M Medallist and Knights vice-captain Tamika Upton looked to have scored Australia's second try before the bunker ruled the fullback had lost the ball.
- with AAP
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.