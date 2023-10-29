Newcastle cricket: Stockton come up short against Merewether

Merewether made Stockton pay the price for a docked over, knocking the Seagulls off the top of the Newcastle district cricket ladder with a nine-run win at Lynn Oval on Saturday in round four.
Stockton, who led Charlestown on quotient before the round, restricted Merewether to 8-171 in 40 overs on a good batting surface. However, they were given 39 overs to chase the score after going past their allotted time with the ball.
The Seagulls looked on track with Jeff Goninan (39) and Josh McTaggart (18) taking them to 5-118 before the latter was run out. Captain Josh Geary dismissed Goninan soon after, before another run out and two wickets to off-spinner Joe Smith (3-33) left them 9-135.
Needing 11 off the last over, Stockton were all out with four balls left when debutant Harry Smith ran out Hayden Williams (5). Jake Hainsworth was 23 not out.
The result left Stockton on 15 points, now six behind Charlestown, who had a bonus-point win over Toronto. Merewether jumped to 14 with their second victory of the season.
"Stockton are a pretty long line-up batting wise and I thought we might be a few short, but if you bowl and field well enough, you're always in with a shot," Geary said. "Everyone bowled pretty consistent and there were three run outs, so that helped us out dramatically.
"It's been a couple of not great losses to Wallsend and Charlestown, where we were comfortably outplayed. And Stockton will probably end up at the pointy end this year, so to get a win, especially with a few other teams washed out, it boosts us up the table and is handy."
Jeremy Smith was Merewether's best with the bat, scoring an unbeaten 57 off 80 balls, while Sam O'Sullivan hit a crucial 29 off 33 late. Fifteen-year-old Price made 19 off 20.
Newcastle City (6-136) scrambled home with a ball to spare in a nail-biter against Cardiff-Boolaroo (8-135) at Pasterfield Sports Complex.
Needing 11 off the last over of the 32-over-a-side game, unbeaten Callan Fowler (12 off seven) and Jonah Roser (10 off five) got the visitors over the line and to second spot on 19 points. Nick Walker made a vital 47 off 53 in his debut for City. Baylee Borrow top scored with 54 for the hosts.
Charlestown bounced back from their first loss to beat bottom side Toronto by 124 runs at Ron Hill Oval.
Opener Adam Winchester starred with 146 not out off 101 balls, which included 16 fours and eight sixes, as the Magpies made 6-273. Winchester then took 2-29 as Toronto were all out in the last over for 149.
At Bernie Curran Oval, University (2-83) dominated Waratah-Mayfield (77) thanks to paceman Alex Stafa (5-12) and spinner Aqib Zafar (4-30).
Wallsend v Hamilton-Wickham and Belmont v Wests were washed out.
