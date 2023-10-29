Novocastrian Kurt Donoghoe bags brace in Fiji victory over PNG

NOVOCASTRIAN Kurt Donoghoe scored his first international try and bagged a second to go with it as Fiji embarrassed Papua New Guinea 43-16 in Port Moresby on Sunday.
Playing just his second Test, Donoghoe - a Central Newcastle junior who made seven NRL appearances for the Dolphins this year - scored twice in the first half to help Fiji to a 19-4 lead at the break.
The Bati ran in another four tries in the second stanza to complete a comfortable victory.
The two sides meet again at the same venue for the Pacific Bowl final next weekend.
Meanwhile, Tonga were far from their best as they succumbed 14-4 to England on Sunday (AEDT), the hosts claiming their historic three-match series at Huddersfield's John Smith's Stadium.
Fresh from their opening win at St Helens last week, England shot to a two-try lead thanks to Matty Ashton.
Harry Smith's two penalties extended the score to 14 before Toluta'u Koula scored Tonga's solitary try, which was not enough to stop England from gaining an unassailable 2-0 series lead.
"Our discipline let us down," Tongan coach Kristian Woolf said.
The Tongans, full of NRL talent including Knights second-rower Tyson Frizell, had hoped to be sharper after their opening defeat.
- with AAP
