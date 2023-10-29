Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Port Stephens helicopter crash: no sign of missing pilot Ed Kraft or his dog

By Sam Rigney and Madeline Link and Anna Falkenmire
Updated October 29 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 1:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

EMERGENCY services are continuing the desperate search for a helicopter pilot who crashed in waters off Hawks Nest on Thursday as investigators recovered a cockpit camera that may hold the key to understanding what went wrong.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.