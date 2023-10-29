Newcastle Herald
Cricket: Sangha finds form as blues continue for NSW in Sheffield Shield loss to Victoria

By James Gardiner
Updated October 29 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 3:17pm
Newcastle allrounder jason Sangha playing for the Sydney Thunder. Picture by Keegan Carroll
NEWCASTLE strokemaker Jason Sangha produced his best knock of the season but wasn't enough to save NSW from slumping to a 15th-straight match without a Sheffield Shield win after going down to Victoria by 205 runs at the MCG.

