Young volunteer lifesavers are being urged to apply to become paid trainee lifeguards and boost their knowledge of patrolling Newcastle's beaches and ocean baths.
City of Newcastle announced the program on Sunday, saying it was aimed at "supporting the wellbeing and safety of the community".
Councillor Peta Winney-Baartz said it was the third year the council had run the trainee lifeguard program to "upskill Hunter surf lifesavers".
"Successful applicants can do three weekday shifts up to 24 hours a week. It's a paid position throughout the summer school holidays," she said.
"It allows them to be mentored by our professional lifeguards."
Newcastle Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the city's beaches attract "more than one million swimmers and sunseekers" each year.
"It is vital we invest in keeping our visitors safe," Cr Nelmes said.
Nine trainees had progressed to become professional lifeguards.
Among them was Lily Forbes, who did the traineeship in 2021/22.
She's now a casual lifeguard with the council, working at beaches from Merewether to Stockton - along with volunteer lifesaving duties at Bar Beach through Cooks Hill Surf Club.
Ms Forbes, 19, said the trainee program gave her "experience and insight".
"I learnt a lot of skills that help me now as a lifeguard. It offered me first-aid qualifications, knowledge of beach geography and strengthened my interpersonal skills," Ms Forbes said.
She encouraged those eligible to apply for this summer's program.
"Being a lifeguard is exciting. Every day is unique and the environment is friendly and supportive. It's flexible around studies and you get to spend the summer on Newcastle beaches," she said.
Now into her second year as a lifeguard, her duties include "watching the water, making sure the swimmers are safe and identifying where the safe spots and hazards are".
City of Newcastle lifeguard Dan Collins said the program was an "awesome opportunity for school-age or end-of-school age young people to get exposure in professional lifeguarding".
Mr Collins said trainees build skills in "problem solving and teamwork".
He added that the program "expands the knowledge they've gained going through nippers and volunteer patrols".
"It's the next step if they are looking at a career in lifeguarding."
To be eligible, you must be an active patrolling member of a Hunter surf club and hold a bronze medallion.
To apply, visit City of Newcastle's job section on its website.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.