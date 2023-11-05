Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health

Ozempic rebranded as Wegovy for 'chronic weight management'

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
November 5 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wegovy the weight-loss drug. Picture supplied
Wegovy the weight-loss drug. Picture supplied

The drug Ozempic offers great hope for people living with obesity, University of Newcastle Laureate Professor in Nutrition and Dietetics Clare Collins says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.