Darren Elder, Blake Hughes pull the right rein at Newcastle

Louth Park trainer Darren Elder praised a positive drive from Blake Hughes to get Baker Street into a Waratah Series final as part of a winning double for the combination at Newcastle Paceway on Saturday night.
Baker Street, a $10 chance from gate seven in the heat, made a sustained sprint to cross and lead before controlling the tempo.
It proved the winning move as the eight-year-old mare finished with a 27.9-second quarter to hold out Never Know Charlie by 1.4 metres in a mile of 1:56:4.
Elder was surprised at the odds after Baker Street won her previous start at Newcasle with Hughes in the gig.
"She's been going good but she always gets around at a bit of odds," Elder said.
"Blake drove her in trackwork and he was pretty confident. We normally drive her pretty quiet, but he said we'll light her up and she'll be too good, and he was right."
Stick Man, an $18 hope, also defied the odds in the next race for Elder and Hughes. This time, Hughes gained a run behind leader Racing Paula from gate two and they cruised to a 4.6m late after getting clear air on the home turn.
"He hadn't won for a while and the last four runs, Cooper Griffiths, who is a young kid who works for us, he has driven him," Elder said.
"He just got beat his first drive and this time he drew two and didn't need a claim, so we put Blake on. It was a winnable race and he took advantage of the good gate."
Meanwhile, Cessnock trainer Andrew Stapleford's One For The Rodi was fourth in his NSW Breeders Challenge final for four-year-old geldings and entires at Menangle on Sunday. Saint Crusader, which was trained until recently by Cessnock's Clayton Harmey was third in the $50,000 race won by My Ultimate Ronnie.
Mandalong trainer Jamie Cassar's Paradise Point was eighth in the two-year-old colts and geldings decider.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.