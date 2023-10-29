Greta trainer Michelle Lill eyeing Maitland double

Greta trainer Michelle Lill believes she has two winning chances at Maitland on Monday night.
Lill will start Colonial Custard in race nine and Canya Ragnar in the 11th. Both are 400m 5th grade events on the 12-race program. Colonial Custard has an awkward draw in box five but has won his past four starts.
"Just hopefully he doesn't cut across too hard out of the five box, and he'll be hard to beat," Lill said.
"Sometimes he goes a bit left when coming out but he's doing well and he keeps improving. We just can't fault him, he just keeps taking that next step."
Canya Ragnar has the eight in his comeback after falling at Maitland two weeks ago when copping interference out of box one.
"I don't mind him out there, especially because I've dropped him back in distance as well," she said. "He's just been finding it a bit tough at the 450 at Maitland."
"He had a fall there the week before but we gave him a trial there and we went good.
"It's not the strongest race so I don't mind his chances out there, and he has won from out there and has some early speed."
