Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Newcastle police investigate how fire broke out near Wallsend industrial unit

Updated October 30 2023 - 7:59am, first published 7:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A fire that damaged an industrial unit at Wallsend on Saturday is being treated as suspicious, and the investigation has been handed to Newcastle police.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.