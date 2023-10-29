A fire that damaged an industrial unit at Wallsend on Saturday is being treated as suspicious, and the investigation has been handed to Newcastle police.
Firefighters were called to George Street at about 4.20pm after several reports of a fire near Wallsend Automotive Centre.
"Upon arrival, crews located numerous wooden pallets and large industrial plastic bins completely destroyed by fire," Fire and Rescue NSW said in a statement on social media.
"Due to the close proximity of the pallets and bins to the nearby industrial unit, the fire spread into the unit and throughout the complex. As the premises was secured, [firefighters] gained access into the industrial unit via the front roller door by cutting through it with a circular saw.
"After gaining entry, crews were met with thick smoke and fire which they quickly extinguished. The fire caused substantial damage to the property within."
No-one was inside the unit at the time.
The fire is being treated as suspicious and Newcastle police are investigating how the blaze broke out.
Anyone with information that could help is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
