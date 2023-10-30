A LUXURY waterfront home at 98 Government Road in Nords Wharf has sold for a record-breaking $4.4 million, smashing the suburb record by $2.45 million.
The previous record was set in June following the $1.95 million sale of a five-bedroom home at 3 Government Road.
The property was sold three weeks into a four-week expressions of interest campaign to a buyer from Lake Macquarie, One Agency Eastlakes selling agent Lee Kaslik said.
"We had around 200 enquiries and 18,000 views online," Mr Kaslik said.
"It had a lot of movement on it and we had multiple offers."
On a 2908 square metre block, the modern four-bedroom, two-bathroom home built in 2017 has a 15-metre swimming pool and private jetty.
Inside features a designer kitchen with high-end appliances including multiple ovens, polished concrete throughout the ground floor, a gas fireplace and double glazed windows.
"Being on absolute waterfront was a must for a lot of people and the home was presented like brand new," he said.
"Locals in the area know how rare these sorts of properties are, so if they're priced right and present very well, they get snapped up extremely quickly."
In addition to breaking the Nords Wharf residential sale record, the home was the first to sell for more than $4 million in the 2281 postcode, which covers 11 suburbs, the agent said.
The previous highest price in that postcode area was held by a three-dwelling property in Swansea that comprised 10 bedrooms, five bathrooms and direct channel access. It sold for $3.6 million in July.
Mr Kaslik said the location and quality of the home had led to the strong result, adding that there was high demand for buyers in the market for a waterfront property.
"I wasn't surprised that it went for $4.4 million because the vendor had put a lot of time, effort and money into that property," he said.
"To build that again and buy nearly three quarters of an acre on the waterfront, you would be hard pressed to do that or even find a block of that size.
"I have a lot of buyers ringing me now since this one has sold and there are plenty of people still waiting to secure a property like this one."
A handful of properties have topped $4 million across Lake Macquarie this year.
In September, Belle Property's sale of a waterfront home in Marks Point broke the suburb record after selling in the vicinity of $5 million.
Other big sales in the area this year include 15 Durfold Street in Dudley ($4.4 million in July) and 27 Chelston Street in Warners Bay ($4.3 million in May). Both were sold by Belle Property.
The median house value in Nords Wharf in $941,000, according to CoreLogic.
