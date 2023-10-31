Thomas, Colvin and Gartelmann wines emerged as the big winners from a hotly contested annual Hunter Valley Boutique Winemakers Show.
Andrew Thomas, a serial trophy winner over the years, was again the most successful exhibitor, taking home five trophies and a swag of medals across his semillon and shiraz range, edging out RidgeView, Mercer and Gartelmann, who picked up three trophies apiece.
Among Gartelmann's successes was the highly prized Best Red Wine of Show trophy for its 2018 Wilhelm shiraz.
And Colvin Wines, a tiny operation with just over five hectares of vines, took the gong for Best White Wine of Show with its highly decorated 2013 De Beyers Vineyard semillon.
For Thomas, Colvin and Mercer it was a continuation of success following similarly strong performances at last year's show. "We're stoked. We entered five wines, they all won medals, and we picked up three trophies," a delighted Alison Mercer said.
Considering the eponymous brand only started operation in 2020, they have made giant strides.
Matt Dillow, of Gartelmann, was equally thrilled.
"We had a big trophy win at the Sydney Royal Show recently with our 2018 Diedrich shiraz, so to win another trophy, this time with the 2018 Wilhelm shiraz ... wow, we're over the moon."
For chairman of judges Neil McGuigan, there were a couple of things that stood out.
"We were very strong across the usual suspects - semillon, shiraz and chardonnay - but what really pleased me was the performance of some of the newer varieties," he said.
"Montepulciano, barbera, gruner veltliner and vermentino all won gold medals, and pecorino and picpoul were impressive too. The wines weren't just good, but clearly true to the variety showing they have a home here in the valley. To me, that shows that we're tweaking things and adapting in the Hunter with these new and exciting varieties - it means we're catering to a wider range of tastes for consumers.
"And the other thing that stood out was the number of wineries that collected trophies - by my count there were 16. So, it's clear we have a lot of good wineries doing bold, innovative things.
"You come to the Hunter you can be sure you'll have a wide choice of wines, and you're not going to get a dud."
The following wineries won trophies: Thomas 5, Mercer 3, RidgeView 3, Gartelmann 3, Briar Ridge 2, Tinklers 2, Colvin 2, Lisa McGuigan, Comyns and Co, McLeish Estate, Peter Drayton, David Hook, Saddler's Creek, Hunters Dream, Silkman, Talits.
Vibrant medium-bodied shiraz with red currants taking you through to dark cherry and blackberry. It has a spicy, briary character and a silky texture that belies its 'sneaky' power. Terrific poise. Drink now if you like, but this has a very bright future for those with patience.
This trophy winner is unashamedly a tribute to white Burgundy - a full-bodied chardonnay with a dollop of butteriness and a creamy texture. White peach and tropical fruit flavours, full and rich, and restrained use of oak. White Burgundy fans will love it.
With the hot months upon us, this is definitely one to consider. The enticing floral bouquet leads to apple and pear flavours that have a decidedly citrusy edge, all underpinned by a fine acidic backbone. It's fresh and lively in the mouth, finishing with lemony crispness.
