Spotlight site up for sale after DA approved for 26-storey towers

Michael Parris
Michael Parris
October 31 2023 - 5:00am
An image of what the approved development would look like. Picture supplied
The owners of the high-profile Spotlight site in Newcastle West have put the land on the market two weeks after securing development approval for two high-rise apartment towers.

