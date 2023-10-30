I was in the line for more than 90 minutes and never moved forward an inch. During this time, one shuttle on the route turned up compared with about 20 buses on the second route, and then we would get another one then what seemed like another 20 to 30 for that other route. When I finally got back to Newcastle Interchange, I was told that the last train to Maitland left eight minutes earlier and the next wasn't till 3:20am.

