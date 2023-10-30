I CAN'T believe that ocean-based wind farms stack up against those on land in terms of logistics, connecting to existing infrastructure, engineering, environmental damage and risk to shipping. All add costs.
Given the original concept included Port Stephens to Norah Head then around the Illawarra, why wasn't Palm Beach to Cronulla included in the plan? After protest at Norah Head residents the plan was revised. Message to governments: land ho.
FEDERAL Opposition Leader Peter Dutton rushes into Port Stephens and demands that the government give a small group of people who oppose wind farms a voice to Parliament on an issue that directly affects them. Doesn't the man understand that keeping cheap, reliable electricity from the rest of us for the sake of a tiny minority would divide this country?
I THOROUGHLY agree with Bradley Perrett's article ("Why city needs a new motorway", Newcastle Herald 27/10). The land must not be sold until the options for transport links are fully investigated.
When the Rydges Hotel was built, it was probably thought it would kickstart the Honeysuckle development.
These days, it would be thought that putting the dog leg around it to connect Honeysuckle Drive to Wharf Road was shortsighted. If governments had similarly thought through the transport options before flogging off parts of the old heavy rail line to developers, I imagine we would not be stuck with the toy train set that is the light rail.
THANK you, Denise Sweeney ("Rare and beautiful oasis deserves TLC", Letters, 26/10), for helping document the diversity of birdlife around Burwood Colliery dam and also for your group's important work regenerating the green corridor to the north. This gorgeous but neglected riparian area, traversed by many, needs to be appreciated.
Congratulations to council for listening and reconsidering their plan for the section of the Charlestown to Fernleigh Track shared path east of Whitebridge High. A long, flat diversion south across 37 driveways along busy Lonus Avenue would not have encouraged active travel. A direct, environmentally sensitive elevated walkway across the southern end of Burwood Colliery reservoir will mean this whole area can be appreciated, valued and protected.
IN her Press Club address last week, outgoing Farmers Federation president Fiona Simson said: "It's so easy to curry favour in some parts of the bush by further wedging the city-country divide, by talking about 'us and them', by talking about the latte-sippers and how they don't care, or they don't understand ... that sort of talk though, in my view, is not leadership". In the Hunter, where there is some opposition to offshore wind turbines, Peter Dutton said: "they couldn't give a rat's about people in the regional areas".
The Coalition has shown a similar cynicism in regard to transmission towers, essential for large renewable energy supply. While governments and energy operators attempt to ameliorate impacts on those affected, the Coalition sees opportunity for further delay and division.
The International Energy Agency has warned that any delays to global efforts to build high-voltage transmission lines "will add 60 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide to the atmosphere between 2030 and 2050 and drive temperatures well above the global target of 1.5 degrees". This is an urgent global challenge, not an issue to be used for political point-scoring and division.
I WAS lucky enough to go to the Paul McCartney concert, which was fantastic, but trying to get the shuttle service back to Newcastle Interchange was almost impossible.
I was in the line for more than 90 minutes and never moved forward an inch. During this time, one shuttle on the route turned up compared with about 20 buses on the second route, and then we would get another one then what seemed like another 20 to 30 for that other route. When I finally got back to Newcastle Interchange, I was told that the last train to Maitland left eight minutes earlier and the next wasn't till 3:20am.
I wasn't the only one, as there were other people waiting to go to Maitland as well as Wyong, and they had to wait until 2:30am for their train. Station staff were doing their best, but getting a taxi from Newcastle to Thornton is expensive.
I'm almost an "East End prude" Dean Harris ("Supercars isn't root of CBD's long standstill", Letters, 27/10), living in Scott Street on the Market Street corner. If Newcastle dies, can I suggest the gimmick CBD tram as a culprit? And the "live music opposition " isn't coming from East Enders but from Honeysuckle apartment residents, according to Tony Morley from Waratah (Letters, 27/10). That's not the East End either.
The East End, aka Newcastle East, is a residential suburb, and has been since the mid-19th century making it one of the oldest in NSW. Supercars races don't belong in residential suburbs: how about Cardiff South and Waratah?
The East End is a name used by people with little knowledge of Newcastle's history but who try to make capital of it. Think of the Iris development in Hunter Street Mall, which is warmly supported by City of Newcastle planners who, in my view, claim to support local history but appear clueless.
LET'S hope the Middle East situation can be resolved in a fair way for all parties involved. It is not time to exacerbate this terrible crisis.
WELL done to Glenn Maxwell on the fastest ever 100. It's a shame it's against the Netherlands. How many runs against India, Pakistan and South Africa? It's not Australian to celebrate besting the worst.
I OFTEN reflect when events don't go the way of my reasoning. Being born in Australia is like winning the lottery. It's a wonderful country, in fact it's one envied by most. While we whinge and moan about issues at times, we have freedom of speech and a very good democracy. It's not perfect, but nothing is, and the public always gets it right at the ballot box. We need to move forward and find solutions that meet agreement with all or most Australians.
WELL done, Channel Nine. You show nothing but games of the minnow sport, rugby league, but can't show the third biggest sporting event in the world, the Rugby World Cup semis. Yes, Australia weren't playing, but more than one team can win.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.