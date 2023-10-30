Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes October 31 2023

By Letters to the Editor
October 31 2023 - 4:30am
Offshore wind opponents rallied at Port Stephens on Sunday. Picture by Peter Lorimer
I CAN'T believe that ocean-based wind farms stack up against those on land in terms of logistics, connecting to existing infrastructure, engineering, environmental damage and risk to shipping. All add costs.

