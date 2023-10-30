Australia is in the middle of a housing crisis and it's no laughing matter ... but we'll make an exception when it comes to Daniel Johns.
A recent story by the Newcastle Herald about a house in Wickham with no kitchen or bathroom selling for close to $600,000 caught the former Silverchair singer's eye over the weekend.
"There's no bathroom and there is no sink," Johns commented on the Herald's Istagram account, a reference to lyrics in the band's chart-topping song Tomorrow from their debut album Frogstomp.
Another Instagram user followed it up with: "The water out of the tap is very hard to drink apparently."
Well played.
The original report by Herald journalist Jade Lazarevic said the "dilapidated house attracted a swarm of buyers at auction" and "demand for the bargain-priced property at 58 Bishopsgate Street drew 20 registered bidders who were looking at the property as a knockdown rebuild or renovation project".
The property was listed with a guide of $500,000 to $550,000, and sold under the hammer for $593,000.
Rock band Silverchair formed in 1992 in Newcastle and went on to sell more than 10 million albums worldwide. The band, made up of Johns, dummer Ben Gillies and guitarist Chris Joannou broke up in 2011.
