Neil Slater decides to re-open Battlesticks at Scratchleys on Newcastle Harbour | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
November 1 2023 - 11:00am
Battlesticks At Scratchleys is re-opening on November 10. Picture by Simone De Peak
Tired of waiting for the "perfect" time to re-open Battlesticks At Scratchleys, Neil Slater thought November 10 was as good a date as any.

