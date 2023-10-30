Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Horse racing: Apprentice jockey Lachlan Scorse out of coma after Taree race fall

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated October 30 2023 - 6:13pm, first published 5:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apprentice jockey Lachlan Scorse. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Apprentice jockey Lachlan Scorse. Picture by Peter Lorimer

MATTHEW Scorse has never been so relieved to feel a squeeze of his hand from son and apprentice jockey Lachlan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.