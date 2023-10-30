TORONTO teenager Jake Riley will sit his final higher school certificate exam on Tuesday.
The end of his school career follows a week of learning on the golf course.
Riley finished tied for 48th at 20 over in the Asian Pacific Amateur Championships at Royal Melbourne on Sunday.
The 72-hole championship featured 120 of the best players in Asia. Victorian Jasper Stubbs won in a play-off to earn an invite to the 2024 US Master and Open Championships.
Fellow Novocastrian Jye Pickin was tied for 39th at 17 over.
Riley, who received a late call-up, plans to put the experience to use in a busy summer.
"It was the biggest event I have played and the toughest," Riley said. "The way I hit it during the week was satisfying. It shows that I'm good enough to compete at that level. It's a matter of tidying up the other areas. It was a learning experience and such a cool week."
Riley will play in the NSW Country Championships at South West Rocks and Super Six Junior finals at Terry Hills next month, before the four major amateur tournaments in January - Master of the Amateurs, Australian Amateur, Avondale Medal and NSW Amateur.
"They are the pinnacle events for us," Riley said. "Hopefully the game is in good shape and I get good results."
** Newcastle teenager Harry Atkinson has been rewarded for a marathon month by taking out the Charlestown and Pymble club championships on the same weekend.
And he nearly made it three, finishing second in the Kurri club championship.
The 17-year-old shot his third straight round of one under-71 to win the Charlestown title by nine strokes from Lez Wallace on Saturday afternoon.
That morning he shot a one-over 71 to be runner-up at Kurri Kurri, a stroke behind former professional Matt Jones.
On Sunday, he travelled to Pymble, where he beat Luke Allen in the matchplay final 3 and 2 on the 34th hole.
"It has been a pretty big month," Atkinson said. "It is the first time I have won Charlestown and Pymble. My game has clicked in the past few weeks."
Atkinson's championship double followed success in the Fayde NSW junior matchplay championships at Magenta Shores.
** TOM De Wit will be out to make it back-to-back Newcastle club championships when he takes on Ben Hillard in the matchplay final on Sunday.
De Witt, the defending district champion, beat No.1 seed Matt Saad 5 and 4 in the semi-final.
Hillard was too good for Daniel Mattews 3 and 2 in the other semi.
