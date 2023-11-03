5 beds | 4 bath | 2 car
Be instantly enchanted by this magnificent executive property with luxe finishes and exquisite attention to detail.
This modern masterpiece is nestled within the prestigious 'The Vintage Estate', overlooking the world-class, Greg Norman-designed championship golf course with easy access to nearby amenities, major concert venues, restaurants and wineries.
It enjoys 400sqm of internal living space set over three levels, with a fully integrated and automated home system and an enviable in-floor spiral staircase wine cellar.
There is a stunning feature Blackbutt floating timber staircase and under floor heating throughout, including in the alfresco entertainment area.
The property enjoys two blocks of land which are being sold in one line.
Equalling 1237sqm in total, the house is built over only one of the plots allowing a sense of space and privacy.
Architect designed and master crafted by award winning builders Greenbuild Constructions in 2015, it boasts a level of luxury expected of a residence of this calibre.
It benefits from five double bedrooms all with ensuites, including the stunning primary suite with a walk-in wardrobe and private rural outlook.
The luxury of the primary ensuite fixtures are second to none with Victoria and Albert Amalfi bathtub and matching basins, Hansgroe Axor pedestal waterfall bath mixer with hand held shower and matching Hansgroe Axor waterfall basin taps.
There are three shower choices of rain shower, waterfall shower and hand held shower, to name but a few.
As is to be expected, the kitchen benefits from a similar level of sophistication with a butler's pantry, back lit marble, double ovens, integrated dishwasher and fridge drawer. There is also a Zip tap with both hot and cold water.
Other features include a gorgeous gas fireplace, ducted air conditioning and beautiful bespoke timber work throughout.
Specifically designed to take advantage of the stunning views and perfect for entertaining, the home has an outdoor kitchen, fire pit, expansive grassed yard and a bespoke self cleaning, heated pool with swim jets.
There are two spas, one in each entertaining space and even a golf simulator in the theatre room, perfect for the golf enthusiast.
"This property will appeal to buyers who recognise the benefits of resort communities where nature, fresh air and five star services are at their doorstep," listing agent Tammy Hawkins from McGrath said
"It's perfect for the golf enthusiast. Enjoy entertaining friends with a backdrop of an everchanging skyline with kangaroos and wildlife as neighbours."
