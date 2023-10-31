If Minns had considered the Supercars event's extension more carefully, he would have found a well-respected survey revealing that 59 per cent of constituents and 63 per cent of Ward One East End voters, who will be casting their ballots in the September local government election, opposed the return of this race. The Premier would have then understood fully why his ALP councillors, who are possibly staring at defeat next year, switched from initial support to opposition to the Newcastle 500.