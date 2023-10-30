Three more men have pleaded guilty to their roles in a wild spectator brawl that broke out during a rugby league grand final at Raymond Terrace.
The fight erupted with about five minutes remaining in the Newcastle-Hunter Rugby League A-grade decider between Mayfield-Waratah and Dora Creek at Lakeside Sporting Complex late on the afternoon of September 9.
Jacob Frank Payne, 23, Stevie Lewis-Johnson, 28, and Gareth Bates, 35, each pleaded guilty to affray when they faced Raymond Terrace Local Court on Monday.
According to statements of agreed facts filed in relation to Lewis-Johnson and Bates, the melee involved about 30 people in the main grandstand - in front of cameras which were professionally recording the match - after a verbal confrontation between footy fans escalated to a "full-blown push and fist fight".
Footage of the incident went viral online.
Court documents say that while both Dora Creek and Mayfield-Waratah fans were jointly involved in the verbal altercation, it was believed to be Mayfield-Waratah fans who turned the confrontation physical.
"During the brawl, males were seen repeatedly punching and also kicking opposing supporters," the agreed facts in Bates' and Lewis-Johnson's matters said.
"A Waratah supporter is depicted using a glass bottle to try and hit another person. A number of males are depicted running in to 'dog shot' an opposing supporter before retreating. A number of males had clothing torn from them whilst others intentionally became shirtless."
The court heard on Monday that Bates entered the affray as a "peace maker" who was trying to diffuse the situation, but threw a punch in "the apparent defence of another [person]".
However, he then threw a second punch, which knocked the man to the ground.
Magistrate Justin Peach said Bates should have continued "minding your own business" and slammed the actions of the crowd as "a ridiculous example of behaviour".
"Single-punch incidents between males who have had something to drink often lead to someone being killed ... the consequences for this type of behaviour can be quite significant," he said.
Magistrate Peach handed Bates a two-year Community Corrections Order and fined him $880.
Meanwhile, in the case of Lewis-Johnson, the agreed facts said the 28-year-old "took overt actions to willingly participate in the brawl when he had no reason for doing so".
Magistrate Peach said a Sentencing Assessment Report would be required before deciding his punishment, so he adjourned proceedings until December 20.
Payne's matter was adjourned to November 20 to allow an issue to be cleared up with his statement of facts, after his defence solicitor said the 23-year-old threw one punch which missed its target during his involvement in the affray.
The court heard that the statement of facts did not reflect this.
Magistrate Peach said the issue needed to be cleared up before sentencing.
It came after another man pleaded guilty on October 19 to his role in the affray.
