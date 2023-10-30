Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Raymond Terrace footy brawl: three men plead guilty

By Nick Bielby
Updated October 30 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three more men have pleaded guilty to their roles in a wild spectator brawl that broke out during a rugby league grand final at Raymond Terrace.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.