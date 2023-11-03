4 beds | 3 bath | 6 car
This immaculately presented family home occupies a substantial 1279sqm level corner block and offers multiple formal and informal living and entertaining areas.
Beautifully upgraded with neutral modern palate and design throughout, you are spoilt for bench and storage space in the well-equipped kitchen with generous walk in pantry.
Four well proportioned bedrooms come with built-ins and ceiling fans, the master suite with stunning ensuite and private spa bath, and there is also a generous office space.
Other great features include ducted air-conditioning, ceiling fans, dishwasher, six burner gas cook top and solar electricity.
A fully enclosed barbecue area with games room zone is perfect for all weather entertaining.
A covered five seater outdoor LA spa bath and inground 9m x 4m pool and cabana add to the recreational options.
Established gardens and watertanks are ideal for keeping the vegetables and flowers happy and hydrated.
The zoned fenced yard is allows for children to play and pets to roam safely.
Double garage with internal access plus double carport plus designated covered area to park the boat or caravan are other great attractions.
A separate three bay shed with three phase power makes for the perfect workshop/office/storage space and features a third toilet and shower.
"Located in close proximity to high schools, primary schools, the local shopping village and skate park and Cameron Park Plaza, cafes and restaurants, this grand family residence is sure to impress," listing agent Paul Wrigley from Ray White Toronto said.
