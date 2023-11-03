2 beds | 2 bath | 1 car
On the edge of Honeysuckle's vibrant restaurant scene and the iconic harbour, this sleek city apartment is full of designer style and places you in the heart of the action.
Positioned on the third floor it enjoys an open plan layout encompassing a Caesarstone kitchen, two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus an enormous outdoor terrace for alfresco dining.
"A unique and compelling feature of this property is a huge paved alfresco area that can easily entertain a crowd," co-listing agent Alex O'Hara from Dalton Partners said. "Other selling points include the ultra-chic kitchen with stunning stone surfaces, open-plan living area appointed with quality carpet and two large bedrooms served by two modern bathrooms.
"A single carpark and storage cage are welcome extras.
"With a location that's hard to beat, this apartment is a must see for investors or those craving inner-city living.
"Choose as a weekender, an investment or enjoy day-to-day and embrace an endless list of city attractions on your doorstep."
